US Congress opens with ‘Blasphemous’ Prayer to Hindu Idol Brahma [Watch]

Democratic Missouri representative Emanuel Cleaver, a ‘pastor’, recited the opening prayer on the first day of the 117th Congress on Sunday. The ‘prayer’ began with a hint of hope for decreased political division.

But towards the end of the ‘prayer’ Cleaver asked the Hindu deity Brahma for “peace across the land” and inside Congress as well.

“The god who created the world and everything in it: Bless us and keep us may the lord make his face to shine upon us and be gracious unto us. May the lord lift up the light of his countenance upon us and give us peace peace in our families, peace across this land and dare I ask o lord, peace even in this chamber. Now and evermore, we ask it in the name of the monotheistic god brahma and god known by many names by many different faiths”

Brahma is the ‘creator god’ in Hinduism. According to legend, Brahma was self-born inside of a golden egg. Although he is considered to be the God of Creation, Brahma is also considered to be a mortal.

But just in case worshipping a Hindu idol wasn’t controversial enough, Cleaver then concluded the ‘prayer’ with a politically correct play on the word ‘Amen.’

“Amen, and a-woman,” he said.

The word ‘Amen’ is a Hebrew word which represents loyalty to the God of Israel. It first appears in the Book of Numbers:

may this water that induces the spell enter your body, causing the belly to distend and the thigh to sag.” And the woman shall say, “Amen, amen!” (Numbers 5:22)

It also appears in the Book of Isaiah:

For whoever blesses himself in the land Shall bless himself by the God of Amen; And whoever swears in the land Shall swear by the God of Amen. The former troubles shall be forgotten, Shall be hidden from My eyes. (Isaiah 65:16)

And later in Jeremiah:

The NaviYirmiyahu said: “Amen! May Hashem do so! (Jeremiah 28:6)

In Hebrew, the word Amen (spelled: אָמֵן) is an acronym for ‘To God we are loyal’ (אל מלך נאמן)

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro pointed out that the word ‘Amen’ also means “may it be so” and tweeted some harsh words about Cleaver’s ‘prayer.’

“Amen” is a Biblical Hebrew word: אמן. It is a word simply meaning “may it be so.” It has nothing to do with the word “man” or “woman” because it is FROM HEBREW. This is some of the dumbest s*** I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/O4JhcHwywv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2021

Popular Israeli rabbi Chaim Navon called the prayer “blasphemous.”

The inclusion the word “a-woman” comes on the heels of a Democratic initiative proposing a rule change that replaces the words like father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, and more with gender-neutral words.