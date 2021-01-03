Arab Rock-Throwing Attack leaves Israeli Woman Hospitalized

After Arab terrorists threw rocks at Jewish-Israeli motorists in the Binyamin region of Judea-Samaria, one Israeli woman in her 40s was hit in the head by a stone thrown by the perpetrators. The yet-unnamed victim is in serious condition in the hospital following a bombardment of rocks aimed at her vehicle. She had her kids in the car with her as well. Thank G-d, they are ok. This is a developing story and more details will be released as they come.

