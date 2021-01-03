PA Police Forces Enter Jerusalem [Watch]

‘Palestinian’ Authority police have been granted entry into an Arab occupied neighborhood in Jerusalem to solve a triple homicide.
After three men were shot to death on Saturday in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, Israel made an unusual decision to allow armed ‘Palestinian’ security forces into the neighborhood to “investigate.” the incident. The murder spree is reportedly part of an ongoing Klan feud in the area.
Kafr Aqab lies within the municipal boundaries of Jerusalem and is under the jurisdiction of the Israeli Police. However it also lies on the opposite side of the security barrier that Israel built twenty years ago.
Palestinian police require Israeli approval to enter the village, which is officially inside Jerusalem’s municipal borders. Locals complain that Israeli forces and authorities rarely visit it let alone police the area.
בס”ד
בשעה זו, עשרות אלפי תושבי ואזרחי ישראל תחת משטר טרור בתחומי ירושלים.
פניתי לשר לביטחון הפנים Amir Ohana – אמיר…
