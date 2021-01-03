PA Police Forces Enter Jerusalem [Watch]

PALESTINIAN NATIONAL AUTHORITY. Members of the Palestinian security force forming a cordon on the streets of the city (Shutterstock)

‘Palestinian’ Authority police have been granted entry into an Arab occupied neighborhood in Jerusalem to solve a triple homicide.

After three men were shot to death on Saturday in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, Israel made an unusual decision to allow armed ‘Palestinian’ security forces into the neighborhood to “investigate.” the incident. The murder spree is reportedly part of an ongoing Klan feud in the area.

Kafr Aqab lies within the municipal boundaries of Jerusalem and is under the jurisdiction of the Israeli Police. However it also lies on the opposite side of the security barrier that Israel built twenty years ago.

Palestinian police require Israeli approval to enter the village, which is officially inside Jerusalem’s municipal borders. Locals complain that Israeli forces and authorities rarely visit it let alone police the area.

Jerusalem city council member Aryeh King took to social media to express his outrage saying: “At this time, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens are under a terrorist regime inside the borders of Jerusalem. I addressed the Interior Security Minister Amir Ohana and Jerusalem Affairs minister Rafi Peretz. They’re silent.”

King then blamed the prime minister for the deterioration of sovereignty in Jerusalem adding: “The one responsible for the failure of sovereignty is none other than Benjamin Netanyahu. I expect nothing from the head of the Likud. He gave away Hebron, Abu Dis, Gush Khatif and northern Samaria. I have no expectations that he will act against the the out of control terror in East Jerusalem. He is responsible for it!”

King then added that unlike Bibi, he does expect action taken by the Jerusalem Affairs Minister as well as the Internal Security Minister who he says should resign if he can’t provide security for Israel’s citizens.

בס”ד

בשעה זו, עשרות אלפי תושבי ואזרחי ישראל תחת משטר טרור בתחומי ירושלים. פניתי לשר לביטחון הפנים Amir Ohana – אמיר… Posted by ‎אריה קינג – Arieh King‎ on Saturday, January 2, 2021