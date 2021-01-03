City officials Baffled as Mysterious Steam Emerges from ground in Tel Aviv

Despite days-long searches Tel Aviv, municipal officials can’t seem to isolate the source of boiling steam emerging from the ground.

בהמשך לאירוע הביזארי במסגרתו פונו שני בניינים באיבן גבירול, למשרד להגנת הסביבה ולשירותי כיבוי האש אין ממש מושג כרגע מה קורה שם. מה כן יודעים: כרגע שללו חומרים מסוכנים וחופרים עם דחפורון וקונגו ע״מ להגיע למוקד שגורם להתחממות השטח, האדים בסרטון הם אדי מים והעבודות במקום ימשכו בלילה pic.twitter.com/bpyDByFQza — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) December 31, 2020

The steam was spotted on Thursday adjacent to apartment buildings in the city’s Ibn Gabirol Road. The mysterious phenomenon compelled city officials to evacuate residents over fears it could be a gas leak from an underground gas deposit.

Officials have indeed determined that the vapors were in fact boiling water, whose source has not been determined yet. “A mystery!” Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Zippi Brand Frank tweeted after visiting the scene. “For three days already steam at a temperature of 60 degrees [celsius] (140 Fahrenheit) has been emerging from a smoking pit… What could this be?” תעלומה! ( נדרש פיצוח) . האדמה רותחת מתחת לעיר, רגע מדייקת – בצפון אבן גבירול. כבר שלושה ימים בור מעשן מעלה אדים… Posted by ‎ציפי ברנד‎ on Saturday, January 2, 2021