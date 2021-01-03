Jan 03, 2021
City officials Baffled as Mysterious Steam Emerges from ground in Tel Aviv

Steam emerging from ground (Youtube screenshot)

Despite days-long searches Tel Aviv, municipal officials can’t seem to isolate the source of boiling steam emerging from the ground.

The steam was spotted on Thursday adjacent to apartment buildings in the city’s Ibn Gabirol Road. The mysterious phenomenon compelled city officials to evacuate residents over fears it could be a gas leak from an underground gas deposit.

