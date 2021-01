US Embassy Jerusalem Looks Back on 2020

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem is saying goodbye to 2020: Despite all the challenges of this year, there were still many moments to celebrate in safe and creative ways. Together, the US-Israel partnership has reached new heights. 馃嚭馃嚫馃嚠馃嚤 Watch as we look back on some of our favorite memories. May you all have a healthy and happy 2021! 馃挮

砖讙专讬专讜转 讗专爪讜转 讛讘专讬转 谞驻专讚转 诪砖谞转 2020: 诇诪专讜转 讛讗转讙专讬诐 砖讛砖谞讛 讛讗讞专讜谞讛 讛爪讬讘讛 讘驻谞讬谞讜, 讛诪砖讻谞讜 诇讬爪讜专 讬讞讚 专讙注讬诐 诪砖诪注讜转讬讬诐 讜讘诇转讬 谞砖讻讞讬诐, 讜诇讛讘讬讗 讗转 讛砖讜转驻讜转 讘讬谉 讬砖专讗诇 诇讗专讛状讘 诇驻住讙讜转 讞讚砖讜转. 馃嚭馃嚫馃嚠馃嚤 诪讗讞诇讬诐 诇讻诐 砖谞转 2021 诪讜爪诇讞转, 诪诇讗讛 讘讘砖讜专讜转 讟讜讘讜转 讜讘专讬讗讜转! 馃挮