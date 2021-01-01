US Embassy Jerusalem Looks Back on 2020

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem is saying goodbye to 2020: Despite all the challenges of this year, there were still many moments to celebrate in safe and creative ways. Together, the US-Israel partnership has reached new heights. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Watch as we look back on some of our favorite memories. May you all have a healthy and happy 2021! 💫

שגרירות ארצות הברית נפרדת משנת 2020: למרות האתגרים שהשנה האחרונה הציבה בפנינו, המשכנו ליצור יחד רגעים משמעותיים ובלתי נשכחים, ולהביא את השותפות בין ישראל לארה״ב לפסגות חדשות. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 מאחלים לכם שנת 2021 מוצלחת, מלאה בבשורות טובות ובריאות! 💫