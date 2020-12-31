Israeli Police Authorized to Enforce Laws Against Prostitution, Rehabilitate Prostitutes

Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana speaks at the annual Justice conference in Airport City, outside Tel Aviv on September 03, 2019. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Israeli Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana on Wednesday signed a bill that will enable law enforcement to fine anyone procuring prostitution, based on a law that was enacted roughly two years ago.

This law will be enforced on January 1, 2021. According to the law, anyone patronizing prostitutes will be required to pay a fine of 2,000 shekels (about $622) for first-time offenders. The fine will double for repeat offenders.

A government initiative which allocates a hefty budget to eradicate prostitution in Israel is currently underway.

The Association to Combat Human Trafficking and Prostitution said that the law was supposed to take effect in July reports Maariv. However Ohana has thus far refused to sign the documentation authorizing the police to enforce it.

As part of a petition filed with Israel’s Supreme Court on the matter, Ohana committed to signing the order before 2020 ends.

“With the start of enforcement of the law prohibiting prostitution, we are entering a new era. We will continue working to further expand rehabilitation and assistance infrastructure for prostitutes and to prevent the further exploitation of women.” , said Ayelet Dayan, co-director of the Association to Combat Human Trafficking and Prostitution.