Fatah’s New Year resolution: Terror, terror and more terror

Fatah publishes video from terror rally

Abbas’ Fatah movement released a video this week of one of last year’s terror parades. While Fatah usually marches every year around January 1st to celebrate the movement’s first terror attack in 1965, possible COVID-19 restrictions that will prevent such marches might have made Fatah decide to publish this video of one of last year’s parades. The 30-minute video shows a terror parade in the streets of Salfit. Fatah members/supporters parade with automatic rifles and guns. As background to the video, Fatah added a song with a “pledge to the revolution” – a “pledge to Allah” that Fatah “will never leave”:

Caption: “Fatah rally in Salfit”

Lyrics: “We pledge to Allah – we won’t leave!

We pledge to Allah – we will starve to death and won’t leave!

We pledge to the revolution, the revolutionaries, and the public – we won’t leave!

We are a piece of this land and we pledge to Allah – we will never leave!” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Dec. 24, 2020]

Palestinian Media Watch exposed pictures from this and other terror parades at the beginning of 2020.

The follwowing are additional pictures from Fatah’s terror parade in Salfit.

Dozens of masked fighters with automatic rifles and pistols marched in the parades

A group of masked women with automatic rifles and a young girl holding a pistol posed together for a picture.

[Official Fatah Facebook page, Dec. 24, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2020]