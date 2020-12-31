Jon Medved, Venture Capitalist CEO of Our Crowd Tackles Poverty in Israel

“When you look out there and you see what’s happening to poverty and people that are hungry and who lost their jobs and are now unemployed, these are absolutely heart-breaking pictures and stories that cannot go unanswered,” said Jon Medved, CEO of Our Crowd, a venture capital fund that has placed over 20 Israeli start-ups on the New York Stock Exchange. “We must step up as society, as a people to make sure that everybody here is properly nourished and fed.”

Medved is spearheading Yad Ezra V’Shulamit’s campaign x2 of matching funds for all donations donated in the last two weeks of December. “Yad Ezra V’Shulamit has been feeding the poor for decades. They just increased the number of baskets they give from 3,500 a week to 6,000. Donors are stepping up to double the donations that people are making, and this is the appropriate Jewish response to this crisis. We have to make sure that we are feeding the people who need to be fed and taking care of the weakest part of our society.

The Israeli government announced another 1,000,000 people are now unemployed and 100,000 are ‘food-insecure’ which means they don’t have enough food. Tonight, the government is instituting another lockdown of the entire country. This shuts businesses totally and puts even more people in poverty. Some 268,000 new families have found themselves in a situation of “extreme poverty” this year

Kind donors are matching every donation given until December 31. To double your donation and give a food basket in Israel, visit: www.yadezra.net/matching

