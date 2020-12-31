Is the Covid Vaccine a Weapon in the War of Gog-Magog prophesied by Ezekiel?

A largely overlooked Jewish commentary on the book of Ezekiel is now making the rounds on social media that some people see connects the War of Gog and Magog with the coronavirus vaccine.

In chapter 39 of the book of Ezekiel, the prophet warns of the final battle of Gog and Magog. In verse 9, he speaks of the weapons that will be used. Among them are ‘hand-held sticks’:

Then the inhabitants of the cities of Yisrael will go out and make fires and feed them with the weapons—shields and bucklers, bows and arrows, hand-held sticks and spears; they shall use them as fuel for seven years. (Ezekiel 39:9)

A bonafide Bible commentary, the Metzudat David, elaborates on the “sticks” saying that they are actually a long, thin rod and at the head of it is a type of steel needle used to kill people with an injection.

Many in Israel are now connecting that commentary to the highly controversial corona vaccine saying that the covid shot is a weapon being in the final war as we speak.

The Metzudat David Biblical commentary was originally written by the 17th century Rabbi David Altschuler of Prague, also known as Baal haMetzudot.

Identifying a weakness in the study of the prophets in Jewish communities in the Europe’s Early Modern period, he recorded his Metzudat David commentary to strengthen study of the scriptures. The commentary covers all of prophets and scriptures. It is mainly based on the Radak’s commentary but also includes principles several other commentators preceding him including Ramban, Rashi, Ibn Ezra, Ralbag, Moshe Alshich, and Saadiah Gaon.