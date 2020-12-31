Covid Vaccine and the Final Solution

It always starts with the Jews but never ends with the Jews.

Hitler unleashed his genocidal “Final Solution” on Jews.

Six million Jews were murdered, along with a few million other minorities.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. An estimated total of 70 to 85 million people perished in Hitler’s war on humanity.

Jews are just the canary in the coal mine, so to speak. Always have been, always will be.

Likewise in our times:

Can you guess where the novel untested covid vaccine is being enforced more so than any other country on earth?

If you guessed Israel, you’re right.

Six million Jews getting vaccinated at warp speed, not to mention a few million other minorities (Arabs, Druze, etc). Sound familiar? [1]

And Israel is the first country to force its citizens to identify their vaccine status and impose travel restrictions on the noncompliant unvaccinated. [2]

The fact that these hapless Jews are being pressured to submit to an experimental vaccine with unknown consequences comes right out of Dr Mengele’s playbook. What happened to informed consent and the Nuremburg Code?

Actually, to be precise, the killing sprees of WWII didn’t really start with the Jews either. Do you know who was first?

It was the mentally and physically disabled and institutionalized Germans who were the first to be dealt with by Hitler’s murderous regime, not to mention others who were deemed genetically “defective.” First they were sterilized [3], and later were systematically euthanized. [4]

Eerily reminiscent of Germany of the late thirties, the so-called covid pandemic of 2020 began with nursing-home genocide. And now the vaccine is first being given to nursing home patients, the most vulnerable among us. Furthermore, many independent experts fear that this novel modified RNA vaccine will cause widespread infertility and injury. Is it being used as a Hitleresque means of sterilizing the population of undesirables? Will it create a whole new population of mentally and physically disabled?

Whatever the case is, the fact that this experimental vaccine is first being enforced on six million Jews — before everyone else on earth — should give everyone pause.

If that’s not a disturbing omen that presages worldwide danger, then I don’t know what is.

What will it take for people to wake up?

Is “Never Again” happening again?

Is it yet another thinly-veiled “Final Solution” for Jews and ultimately for humanity? [5]

Will the world stand by idly again like last time?

I will not. I shall not and cannot remain silent.

And I hope that you will not either.

We must not comply, but oppose this unprecedented assault on humanity with every fiber of our being.

Who is unto G-d? Rally with me. [6]

It is time for all human beings of sound moral conscience to put an end to this nefarious “new-world agenda” now, before it’s too late.

Act now, so that “trouble may not rise twice.” [7]

לא תקום פעמיים צרה

Notes:

[6] “Who is unto G-d, gather to me — מי לה’ אלי”, declared by Moses during the Golden Calf debacle (Exodus 32:26). Declared also by Mattathias and Judah the Maccabee during their uprising against Seleucid tyranny.

[7] Nachum 1:9.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rabbi’s Blog