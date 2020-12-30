Report: One killed, three wounded in Israeli missile strike in Syria

Syrian state news reported early Wednesday that Israeli missiles were launched at targets in the capital and in the country’s southwest.

According to a Syrian military source, rockets were fired from northern Israel at 1:30 am, targeting air defenses in the Nabi Habil area near Damascus.

The source said that one soldier was “martyred” and that three others were wounded in the attack, which also caused some material damage.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based watchdog group, Israel also struck Hezbollah positions near Zabadani, a town close to the Lebanese border.

Video footage posted to Twitter allegedly shows Syrian soldiers filming a large blaze caused by an explosion near Zabadani.

Reported video of Al Zabadani area hit by Israeli airstrikes, via @Jtruzmah Assad’s 4th Division, close to #Iran‘s Quds Force, is considered the largest unit west of Damascus with more than one military site in the areas of Al Zabadani, Yaafour & Saboura.pic.twitter.com/6lA1tGr555 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 30, 2020

“We do not comment on foreign media reports,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

According to such “foreign reports,” Israel attacked Iran-backed militias in Maysaf in northwestern Syria on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, killing at least six.

Israel did not comment on that attack either, but has said that it will not tolerate Iran-backed militias in Syria.

Over the past few years, Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria, most of them aimed at suspected Iranian weapons shipments believed to be bound for Hezbollah. In recent months, Israeli officials have expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish facilities for the production of precision-guided missiles.