Israeli Scientists Vindicate Trump: UV Light kills Covid 99.9% of the Time

From left to right: President Donald Trump and ultra-violet light

Ultraviolet (UV) lighting is a common means of killing both viruses and bacteria. Now, scientists from Tel Aviv University (TAU) proved that Covid-19, can be killed speedily, efficiently, and inexpensively by using ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) at certain frequencies.

Professor Hadas Mamane, head of the Environmental Engineering Program at Tel Aviv University’s School of Mechanical Engineering, told the Jpost: “We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light.” Mamane, headed the study with Dr. Michal Mandelboim and Professor Yoram Gerchman.

She explained how the UV-LED bulbs need less than 60 seconds to kill over 99.9% of the novel coronaviruses.

Looks like Trump was right about UV light.https://t.co/989pSAdyQn — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 26, 2020

The study is the first of its kind worldwide. An article about it was published in December in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology.

In April, President Donald Trump said during a White House covid-19 task force briefing on that experts should test if UV and sunlight can treat COVID-19. Many in the mainstream media mocked Trump’s assertion “Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump opined during the address. “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.” Trump then turned to former Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Deborah Birx, asking if light or heat could cure covid-19. “Not as a treatment,” she replied. “I think it’s a great thing to look at,” Trump said. Tel Aviv University appears to have vindicated Trump’s assertion.