Police Arrest Protesters While NGO Produces Anti-Police Witness in Death of Israeli Boy

Israeli police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak a few days ago in a car crash during a police chase, outside the Police headquarters in Jerusalem, December 26, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

At least 22 protesters were arrested at demonstrations on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem concerning the death of 16-year old Ahuvia Sandak. Similar demonstrations were held in Ariel in central Israel, in Kiryat Arba, at Yitzhar Junction in Samaria, at Shilo Junction in Samaria, in Ashkelon, and in Tzfat (Safed). A Border Police officer was filmed beating a demonstrator during the protest in Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv outside the home of Interior Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud)In addition. In addition to the arrests in Jerusalem, two protesters were arrested in Tzfat for disturbing the peace.

Protests have been held every night since the police incident resulting in the death of the young man.

Sandak was killed last Monday after a high-speed chase with undercover policemen. The policemen were responding to a report that youths had thrown rocks at Arabs in the area. They pursued the car with five young people in it and, according to reports, rammed the vehicle, pushing it off the road and causing it to flip. They removed four of the youths from the wreckage, handcuffing and arresting them. Despite the protestations by the young people that a fourth passenger had been in the car, the police ignored this claim and Ahuvi remained under the vehicle for over an hour.

The four young men who were in the car with Ahuvya were questioned by the police on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime. A hearing is expected to be held banning the police from investigating Ahuvia’s death as a police ordinance prohibits the police from investigating incidents in which police officers are also suspects.

On Monday, Honenu, an NGO that protects the civil rights of Jews living in Judea and Samaria, released anonymous video testimony of an female eyewitness accusing the police of misconduct, claiming that the police car was out of control and came dangerously close to hitting the vehicle she was driving.