Hezbollah Head Claims to Have Doubled Stock of Precision-Guided Missiles

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the terrorist organization has twice as many precision-guided missiles in its arsenal now as it did a year ago.

Speaking with Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Nasrallah said that Israel’s efforts to thwart its acquisition of the missiles had failed and that the group now has the ability to strike anywhere in the Jewish state, according to the AP.

He also claimed that Israel had threatened through a U.S. official to target a Hezbollah facility in the Bekaa region and that in response, the organization had threatened retaliation.

Nasrallah also said, according to the report, that Hezbollah is being careful during the last few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency because the outgoing president is “angry“ and “crazy.”

The Hezbollah leader warned that Iran and its allies would avenge the Jan. 3 assassination by the United States of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq and the killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year. “That revenge is coming no matter how long it takes,” he said, with a picture of Soleimani next to him.