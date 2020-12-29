‘Trump and the Jews’ Author David Rubin talks Israel’s 4th Election in 2 Years

Former Shiloh mayor and author of 'Trump and the Jews' David Rubin on Newsmax (courtesy: screenshot)

Newsmax TV interviewed former Shiloh mayor and author of ‘Trump and the Jews‘ David Rubin to hear his unique insight on Israel’s unprecedented fourth general elections in just two years..

Rubin explains how up until this point, there has been a “deadlock” between Israel’s left and right parties, with the latter being headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that Israelis are unhappy with Netanyahu’s handling of the covid pandemic.

Rubin also credits Trump with “forging a different peace process.” He elaborates explaining that the old method involving handing over Israel’s Biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria as previous administrations have done has been exhausted and that it “hasn’t worked.”

Regarding former vice president Joe Biden’s prospective success, Rubin is skeptical saying: “Biden and Harris don’t have a clue as to how to handle foreign policy, certainly not in the Middle East”. He also foresees a right-wing government in Israel, even more right wing than it’s present form.

“President Trump has really set the ground for a new foreign policy in the Middle East.” If Israel has a right of center policy, they would be able to stand up to a Biden presidency he concludes.