Dec 28, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Northern Israel: 75-year old Dies right after getting Corona Vaccine

by | Dec 28, 2020 | Coronavirus

And the blood on the houses where you are staying shall be a sign for you: when I see the blood I will pass over you, so that no plague will destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:13 (The Israel BibleTM)

Doctor, nurse, scientist, researcher hand in blue gloves holding flu, measles, coronavirus, covid-19 vaccine disease preparing for human clinical trials vaccination shot, medicine and drug concept. (courtesy: Shutterstock)

LinkedInWhatsApp

A 75-year old man from the norther Israeli town of Beit Shaan died of a heart attack just two hours after getting Pfizer’s covid vaccine on Monday reports News 12.

The man got the vaccine at 8:30 in the morning and waited in the HMO. He was subsequently released to his home after he reported that he felt fine. At home, he lost consciousness and then passed away.

Initial reports claimed that his death was unrelated to the vaccine however the Health Ministry is now investigating the circumstances of his death.

The head of the Health Ministry, Dr Hezy Levi admitted to the Kan broadcasting network that he didn’t know if his death was tied to the vaccine, but said that a committee would be established to investigate it.

LinkedInWhatsApp