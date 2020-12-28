Northern Israel: 75-year old Dies right after getting Corona Vaccine

A 75-year old man from the norther Israeli town of Beit Shaan died of a heart attack just two hours after getting Pfizer’s covid vaccine on Monday reports News 12.

The man got the vaccine at 8:30 in the morning and waited in the HMO. He was subsequently released to his home after he reported that he felt fine. At home, he lost consciousness and then passed away.

Initial reports claimed that his death was unrelated to the vaccine however the Health Ministry is now investigating the circumstances of his death.

The head of the Health Ministry, Dr Hezy Levi admitted to the Kan broadcasting network that he didn’t know if his death was tied to the vaccine, but said that a committee would be established to investigate it.