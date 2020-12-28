Dec 28, 2020
Red Cross Condemns fictional Israeli TV show for depicting War Crimes

by | Dec 28, 2020 | Antisemitism

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies, Numbers 24:10 (The Israel BibleTM)

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) convoy carrying released Palestinian prisoners passes through the Bitunia crossing near Ramallah on October 02, 2009, Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash 90

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the “Occupied Territories” may have a hard time finding reasons to condemn Israel for violating International Humanitarian Law in real life. That may be why the organization took to social media to condemn an Israeli television show for violating ‘IHL’.

In a tweet on Sunday, The International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the “Occupied Territories”  wrote: Like many of you, this year we’ve also watched @FaudaOfficial and noted a number of violations of #IHL.

Fauda is a popular television series on Netflix which depicts the ongoing conflict between Israel’s intelligence apparatus as they combat violent Arab terrorists. The series originally premiered on the Israeli ‘Yes’ cable network in 2015.

The ICRC then went on to post various clips of the action-drama highlighting how the Israelis in the scene violated international humanitarian law.

The show’s writer, Avi Issacharoff responded facetiously saying: “We shall consider all this in season 4 and promise to try to come with new original violations”

 

