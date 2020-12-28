Fauci uses Orthodox Jews as Justification for moving Goal Posts

CNN anchor Dana Bash reminded Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday that his estimated percentage of American people who would need to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus before the US reaches herd immunity changed over time.

Fauci initially stated that herd immunity would take 70%-75% when polls showed that only half of all Americans would agree to take the vaccine. Then, when surveys showed that 60 percent or more would take it, he pushed it up to 80-85%.

Fauci brushed off the differential saying that he based the calculations on measles outbreaks, claiming that when less than 90% of people get the MMR shot, infections begin to break out. Fauci used the “orthodox Jewish group” of New York to support his assertion.