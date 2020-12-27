Top Ten Prophetic End-of-Days Signs from 2020

1. DEAD SEA

The Dead Sea has slowly been coming back to life, with sinkholes on the shores filling up with fish. But last winter, for the first time in memory, the shores filled with blossoming flowers.

Breaking a 76-year record for rainfall, rivers flowed from Jerusalem to the Dead Sea, creating a prophetic vision of rivers flowing in the Judean Desert.

RABBIS SAY, “IT’S TIME”

One of Israel’s top mystic rabbis had a prophetic vision in which one of the greatest rabbis of the previous generation revealed that the Messiah was already walking among us in Israel.

Renowned Israeli Rabbi Daniel Asor warned of a globalist takeover happening, saying it is Amalek’s last meeting with us before the Messiah’s arrival.

PLAGUES

Jewish sources predict that all of the plagues will reappear in the final Redemption but in even more powerful forms so it was hugely significant that the Plague of Darkness struck in China in the middle of the day.

The swarms of locusts that covered Africa last year returned, pushing several nations into a food crisis. But just like pre-Exodus Egypt suffered waves of plagues that left the land barren, unseasonal rains generated an extra and unexpected generation of grasshoppers that experts believe could be 8,000 times larger than what has already been seen.

Just like in ancient Egypt oversize toads wreaked havoc on the streets of southern Florida.

RAIN

After a five-year drought, Israel has had two record-breaking rainy seasons, filling up the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

The ritual baths that once served the Jews on their way to the Temple, purifying them for the Temple Service, filled up from the rain for the first time in recent memory.

10. ISRAELI ELECTIONS

Israel heading to Record 4th Election in 2 Years: ‘A Segue to Messiah’s Arrival’

It seems clear that Israelis will yet again be heading for the polls. This ongoing turmoil in Israel’s leadership was predicted 40 years ago by a mystic rabbi as a precursor to the Messiah.