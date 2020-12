One of the trees in Sakhnin that was set on fire over the weekend of Dec. 26-7, 2020. Photo: Courtesy.

Christmas trees outside two churches in the Arab-Israeli city of Sakhnin in the lower Galilee were set on fire this weekend.

One tree was set up outside a Catholic church, and the second had been put up by a Greek Orthodox church.

Security cameras caught the second attempt, which took place at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police were called to both sites and have opened an investigation.