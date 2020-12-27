Esther Horgan’s Husband Expresses Appreciation for donations gathered by Israel365 [Watch]

Binyamin Horgan, whose late wife Esther was slain by Arab terrorists last week, met with Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz. Mr. Horgan expressed his gratitude to those who donated via Israel365 to his family during this tragic hour.

Binyamin told Tuly in a conversation: “I heard about this initiative and really appreciate it so much. And I wanted to tell everyone who took part in this support that we are deeply touched and obviously also it was really a great comfort to us.”

“We will make our best to use these funds to continue her legacy of joy of life and love to everyone” he added.

Recalling his wife, Binyamin said of Esther: “There are only beautiful things to say about her. She loved life. She loved every man and woman that she met. She loved to live her life to the fullest.”

Rabbi Weisz concluded their encounter with a Jewish blessing for those who have lost a loved one saying “Hashem should comfort you among the mourners of Zion.”

Regarding the outpouring of love shown by friends of Israel who donated to the Israel365 Terror Relief Fund, Binyamin ended the dialogue with words of inspiration saying: “It’s very sad that it’s done in this way but if this way we can spread a message of life and love of man, let’s do it.”