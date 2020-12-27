Police accused of Excessive Force at ‘Justice for Ahuvia’ protests

Nearly a week after the Israeli police accidentally killed 17-year-old Ahuvia Sandak after illegally ramming his vehicle into a car Sandak was a passenger in.

The police have also been accused of covering up the incident which has prompted week-long protests throughout Jerusalem.

The protests turned violent at times with one incident of a man being arrested while his baby in a carriage can be seen being rolled away by several policewomen.

The police also resorted to using water cannons on protesters despite it being a cold winter night in Jerusalem. Those same cannons were instructed not to be used in anti-Netanyahu protests.