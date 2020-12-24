Trump Threatens Attack on Iran’s ‘Health’

After the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq was hit with several rockets on Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to warn Iraq of consequences to their health should there be any American casualties writing: “…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

This tweet came on the heels of a previous tweet whereby Trump publicized the attack

The US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was targeted by a strike of at least eight small rockets launched by Iranian-backed militias on Sunday, killing at least one local civilian. At least three rockets landed inside the embassy compound, damaging buildings inside the compound. The strike also landed inside the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the “Green Zone,” damaging residential structures. The embassy’s missile defense system was activated in response to the attack.

The attack took place two weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The US Embassy reportedly preemptively withdrew some embassy personnel earlier in the month in expectation of reprisal.

This was the third apparent violation of a truce agreed in October by Western and Iraqi authorities with hard-line and pro-Iran groups.T he embassy was hit by a rocket attack last January after being put under siege by militant groups led by an Iraqi militia leader that had been a guest of President Barack Obama in the White House.