Chief Rabbi at ‘Biblical’ Hospital in Jerusalem: Do not take Covid Vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine has been the center of much controversy lately. And while many prominent rabbis endorse the shot, others are expressing dissent, calling on the nation of Israel to exercise caution with regards to the covid vaccine as the risks seem to far outweigh the potential rewards.

One of those rabbis is the head rabbi of the Bikur Cholim Hospital in Jerusalem, Rabbi Aharon Raz. The hospital is named after the Biblical concept of visiting the sick as God did when Abraham was recovering from his circumcision:

Hashem appeared to him by the terebinths of Mamre; he was sitting at the entrance of the tent as the day grew hot. (Geneis 18:1)

The rabbi issued a ruling warning of caution regarding the coronavirus vaccine, saying that doctors are under pressure to hide what they know regarding its potential dangers.

Rabbi Raz has confirmed with INN that the ruling featuring his stamp is indeed authentic.

At the beginning of the letter, the rabbi raised his suspicions about other vaccines such as the flu shot, whooping cough, and the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

Towards the end of the letter, the rabbi expressed his concerns with the corona vaccination noting that the “nature of the covid-19 virus is still unknown, where it Is from, who is affected by it and who is not.”

He also points out how many people who get sick with the virus actually adhered to all of the Health Ministry’s guidelines yet still suffered from symptoms. He also noted how ironically, “many who did not adhere to the guidelines were not affected at all.”

Rabbi Raz pointed out that: “they are a long ways from being able to think they understand this vaccine, and many doctors in Israel and abroad publicly opposed these vaccines, much more than all of the vaccines that have been developed up to this point.”

“A lot of suspicions have been written about it, especially since these vaccines have not been tested with all of the trials needed for these types of shots, and some doctors have even written that this violates vaccine protocol and should not be administered at all.”

He concluded his letter saying that as long as the vaccine’s benefit “has not been established with certainty, and as long as the injuries that they may cause haven’t been completely ruled out, and we receive answers from the doctors, one should distance themselves and refrain from taking it.”

Rabbi Raz said that people who have taken the flu shot have “reached the very gates of death” from it. Regarding the whooping cough vaccine, the rabbi said that he has “absolute personal knowledge of children who are still hospitalized ever since receiving the vaccine” adding that they suffer greatly. He also laid into the measles vaccine. The rabbi says that doctors are threatened with termination of employment should they say what they really think about the vaccine.

In the letter, Rabbi Raz recalled: “senior officials” who asked him why he came out publically against these vaccines which damage their reputation. He then noted their hypocrisy as they themselves won’t get vaccinated.

“Therefore, I see it as my obligation to publicize this issue, to prevent suffering and injury from our people.”