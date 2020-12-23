Dec 23, 2020
Top Pakistani Islamic Cleric: It’s Time for Peace with Israel

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

Pakistan Lahore, 1 May 2018; Badshahi masjid which the mosque's prayer hall located in Punjab of Lahore fort Pakistan. The mosque is located outskirts of the Walled City of Lahore. The iconic sight.

Pakistan: A religious and political leader named Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani proclaimed at a conference on Saturday that he backs the normalization of Israel and Pakistan, according to a report by British-Pakistani journalist Noor Dahri.

“This is an international issue, I support the recognition of Israel,” Sherani announced. “Educated Muslims have to understand that the Quran as well as history prove to us that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jews only. King David built the house of God in Jerusalem for the Israelis and not for the Palestinians.”

