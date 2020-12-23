Pandemic Keeps Israelis From Traveling Abroad, So Many Visit Nature Spots and Pick Toxic Mushrooms

Apparently due to Israelis trying to escape lockdowns by going to nature spots, the number of cases of accidental poisonings from eating dangerous wild mushrooms has increased significantly in recent weeks.

A significant increase in the number of cases was recorded so far in December compared to the whole month of December 2019, according to the National Poison Control Center at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

During the current month, which has not yet ended, there have been 43 treated cases of fungal poisoning compared to only six in December last year and 26 cases in December 2018.

So far, during 2020, 63 cases of mushroom poisoning were registered at the National Center for Information on Poisoning, compared with 13 in all of 2019 and 44 cases in 2018. Of all the cases treated in recent months with assistance from the National Poison Control Center, six involved moderate-to-severe poisoning, compared with only three in the same quarter of 2019.

“Every autumn and winter we see an increase in cases of poisoning as a result of collecting wild mushrooms and eating them,” noted Dr. Yael Lurie, acting director of the center. “This, however, seems to be the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines, when instead of traveling abroad on vacation, people have been visiting Israeli nature spots including forests and are keen on harvesting mushrooms. But if you aren’t an expert in identifying edible species, it can be very dangerous.”

The Poison Control Center explains that there is a large number of toxic fungal species that can cause damage to the digestive system, liver, kidneys and more. “Toxic mushrooms and non-toxic mushrooms are sometimes very similar, and in some cases, they look almost identical,” warned Lurie.

“I must dispel another myth and make it clear that cooking mushrooms does not neutralize the toxins they contain. Mushrooms cannot be identified safely by photos. Moreover, identification by photos from the Internet can lead to dangerous mistakes,” she concluded. “In some cases, people who collect mushrooms over the years, have been poisoned despite their experience due to identification errors. Buy mushrooms in supermarkets. Those who want to enjoy Israeli nature may go to sites and reserves, walk, experience and enjoy nature, but do so without picking mushrooms!”