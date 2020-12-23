Kabbalist Reveals how recent Jupiter-Saturn convergence Relates to War of Gog-Magog

Is astrology idol-worship? According to ‘Kabbalistic Astrologer’ Rachel Schwartz, parts of it are and parts of it aren’t. In fact, Schwartz uses the latest convergence of Saturn that took place on December 21 and Jupiter as an omen to the War of Gog and Magog and ultimately – the age of the Messiah.

In this fascinating conversation, Schwartz explains how the recent event brings about the “age of Aquarius” and how it relates to selfishness and selflessness. She also discusses how wars can happen in one’s consciousness and not necessarily on the battlefield.