Dec 23, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Kabbalist Reveals how recent Jupiter-Saturn convergence Relates to War of Gog-Magog

by | Dec 23, 2020 | News Videos

A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17 (The Israel BibleTM)

LinkedInWhatsApp

Is astrology idol-worship? According to ‘Kabbalistic Astrologer’ Rachel Schwartz, parts of it are and parts of it aren’t. In fact, Schwartz uses the latest convergence of Saturn that took place on December 21 and Jupiter as an omen to the War of Gog and Magog and ultimately – the age of the Messiah.

In this fascinating conversation, Schwartz explains how the recent event brings about the “age of Aquarius” and how it relates to selfishness and selflessness. She also discusses how wars can happen in one’s consciousness and not necessarily on the battlefield.

 

 

 

LinkedInWhatsApp