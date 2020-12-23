Congress’ Covid Relief Bill: $250M for ‘Palestinians’, $1.3 Billion for Egypt

Form left to right: An Arab terrorist during a riot in Gaza, the Capitol Building, Washington DC (courtesy: Flash90, Shutterstocj)

Many are wondering how a relief bill whose budget is $9 Billion only provides $600 to each American. The following revelations could offer insight as to why US President Trump opposes the latest Coronavirus Relief Bill put out by congress.

The Covid relief bill that was released Monday includes an investment of $250 million in aid for the ‘Palestinians’ and to encourage Israeli-Palestinian dialogue in a provision titled the “Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act of 2020” reports Breitbart.

According to Trump, the bill also earmarks $1.3 Billion to Egypt.

The bill cites economic stagnation in the Palestinian Authority, as well as the potential for economic development to encourage peace. The Lowey Act seeks to spend $50 million a year over the next five years. A version of the act passed in the House of Representatives back in July.

The act would provide a “People-to-People Partnership for Peace Fund,” managed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to “provide funding for projects to help build the foundation for peaceful co-existence between Israelis and Palestinians and for a sustainable two-state solution.”

It would also back projects that foster dialogue between Jewish and Arab-Israeli citizens. The fund will boast an advisory board consisting of 13 members, including two members “who are representatives of foreign governments or international organizations for renewable periods of 3 years.”

Additionally, the act would create the “Joint Investment for Peace Initiative,” which would provide investment funding for “projects that contribute to the development of the Palestinian private sector economy in the West Bank and Gaza.”

The act would prohibit the aid from funding any foreign government, including the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority. It also prevents funding for any organization deemed to be involved in, or encouraging, terrorism.

Congress restricted funding to the PA in 2018 under the Taylor Force Act, preventing U.S. taxpayer dollars from reaching the Palestinian government while it continues to pay stipends to terrorist murderers as well as their families.