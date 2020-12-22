PA Claims Terrorist Who Burned Mother and Child to Death is “Heroic”, “Kidnapped” by Jewish State

A terrorist who in 1987 murdered a pregnant Israeli mother of four and her five-year-old son has been hailed as “heroic” by the Palestinian Authority in a televised report.

In the same report, the P.A. bizarrely described the terrorist, Muhammed Daoud, as the victim of a “kidnapping” by Israel. In fact, Daoud was jailed for the murders of Ofra Moses and her son Tal, who were killed when he threw firebomb at their car—a crime for which he has so far served 34 years.

The P.A.’s lauding of Daoud came in an official P.A. TV news report aired on Dec. 9. The newsreader introduced the segment by informing Palestinians: “Prisoner Muhammed Daoud has begun his 34th year in the occupation’s [i.e. Israel’s] prisons.” A journalist then went on to report: “On Dec. 8, 1987, with the outbreak of the first Intifada when young Muhammad Daoud was beginning his path in life, the occupation forces kidnapped him to be a prisoner in their prisons.”

However, despite its painting of Daoud as an innocent victim, based on the assumption that Daoud is single and has no children, the P.A. will to date have paid him NIS 1,560,200 ($481,960) under its “Pay-for-Slay” program. Some sources indicate Daoud is married with two children, which would raise his remuneration to NIS 1,640,600 ($506,796). Daoud continues to collect at least an additional NIS 12,000 shekels ($3,707) a month under the program.

Abe Moses, Ofra’s husband and father of Tal, said, “The treatment of the lowly murderer who burned my family and murdered Ofra and Tal as a ‘hero’ is shocking and unacceptable. I jumped into the burning car to save my family, but I was unable to get Ofra out, and she was burned to death right before my eyes and the eyes of our children. “After 90 days little Tal also died of his wounds. The fact that the murderer continues to live in good conditions in prison, including the ability to receive visits and study for a degree, critically harms the State of Israel’s deterrence. The P.A.’s payments to the terrorists must stop! It cannot be that the P.A. is praising the murderer and paying him more than 12,000 Israeli shekels a month just because he murdered Jews, just because he murdered my wife and my son.” PMW Director Itamar Marcus said that by funding the P.A., European governments were complicit. “The P.A. is the only government in the world that promotes terror, glorifies and rewards murderers of women and children, and yet receives funding from Western democracies. Unless the E.U., Britain, Norway and the other supporters of the P.A. condition their funding on the P.A.’s total distancing from terror, these countries themselves are fundamentally terror-supporting entities.”