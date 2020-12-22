22 Dec, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

PA Claims Terrorist Who Burned Mother and Child to Death is “Heroic”, “Kidnapped” by Jewish State

by | Dec 22, 2020 | Terror Watch

The wicked are defiant from birth; the liars go astray from the womb. Psalms 58:4 (The Israel BibleTM)

(Credit: Shutterstock.com)

LinkedInWhatsApp

A terrorist who in 1987 murdered a pregnant Israeli mother of four and her five-year-old son has been hailed as “heroic” by the Palestinian Authority in a televised report.

In the same report, the P.A. bizarrely described the terrorist, Muhammed Daoud, as the victim of a “kidnapping” by Israel. In fact, Daoud was jailed for the murders of Ofra Moses and her son Tal, who were killed when he threw firebomb at their car—a crime for which he has so far served 34 years.

The P.A.’s lauding of Daoud came in an official P.A. TV news report aired on Dec. 9. The newsreader introduced the segment by informing Palestinians: “Prisoner Muhammed Daoud has begun his 34th year in the occupation’s [i.e. Israel’s] prisons.” A journalist then went on to report: “On Dec. 8, 1987, with the outbreak of the first Intifada when young Muhammad Daoud was beginning his path in life, the occupation forces kidnapped him to be a prisoner in their prisons.”

However, despite its painting of Daoud as an innocent victim, based on the assumption that Daoud is single and has no children, the P.A. will to date have paid him NIS 1,560,200 ($481,960) under its “Pay-for-Slay” program. Some sources indicate Daoud is married with two children, which would raise his remuneration to NIS 1,640,600 ($506,796). Daoud continues to collect at least an additional NIS 12,000 shekels ($3,707) a month under the program.

LinkedInWhatsApp