US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted by Iranian-backed Rocket Strike

The US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was targeted by a strike of at least eight small rockets launched by Iranian-backed militias on Sunday, killing at least one local civilian. At least three rockets landed inside the embassy compound, damaging buildings inside the compound. The strike also landed inside the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the “Green Zone,” damaging residential structures. The embassy’s missile defense system was activated in response to the attack.

The U.S. Embassy confirms rockets targeting the International Zone resulted in the engagement of Embassy defensive systems. There was some minor damage on the Embassy compound but no injuries or casualties. 1/ — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) December 20, 2020

… these sorts of attacks on diplomatic facilities are a violation of international law and are a direct assault on the sovereignty of the Iraqi government. 3/ — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) December 20, 2020

The attack took place two weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The US Embassy reportedly preemptively withdrew some embassy personnel earlier in the month in expectation of reprisals.

BREAKING : US Embassy in Baghdad #Iraq targeted with barrage of Katyusha Rockets and mortar shells. Video shows some getting intercepted. It’s 9 pm in Baghdad now: pic.twitter.com/QjrN29Yp9m — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 20, 2020

This was the third apparent violation of a truce agreed in October by Western and Iraqi authorities with hard-line and pro-Iran groups.T he embassy was hit by a rocket attack last January after being put under siege by militant groups led by an Iraqi militia leader that had been a guest of President Barack Obama in the White House.