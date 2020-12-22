Israeli Security Forces Prevent Shooting Near Temple Mount [WATCH]

Israeli police near the scene of an attempted shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 21, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israeli security forces thwarted a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday after a “Palestinian” terrorist opened fire at police officers with a Gustav-style automatic weapon near the Temple Mount’s Bab Huta Gate. He was chased on foot by police and border police while shots were exchanged and eventually shot dead by security forces. The terrorist was a 17-year-old resident of Qabatiya.

Police were searching for a possible second suspect in the area, reported Ynet. One officer fell and was lightly injured.

The Hamas terrorist organization that is the duly-elected government of Gaza released a statement praising the attack.

“This is the heroism of a member of our people in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is a message to settlers who break into the mosque and try to hold their Talmudic ceremonies there,” the Hamas statement said.

“We warn the occupation against continuing attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowing extremists to desecrate our sanctity, as our Palestinian people are ready to respond to the aggression of the occupation.”

Hamas added that the attack “is a message to anyone who chooses to normalize while violating Palestinian rights.”

Earlier on Monday, a mother of six from the settlement of Tal Menashe in Samaria was found dead at 2 a.m. in the morning in a forest near her home, according to police.