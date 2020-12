Caz Taylor, the host of K-Praise’s faith-based Come Together radio show, has an open and revealing dialogue with Israel365’s Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz. The two have a no-holds-barred hour-long discussion about two of the major issues that stand in the way of complete reconciliation between Jews and Christians: replacement theology as the basis of the church and the Christian mandate to spread the gospel of salvation working towards having the Jews accept Jesus.

