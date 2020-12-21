In just 3 Months: Up to 50,000 Earthquakes in ‘Stable’ Antarctica: ‘An End-of-Days Omen’

The Antarctic is characteristically seismically stable leading geologists to joke that an earthquake would shake all of the people in the world down to the icy peninsula at the globe’s bottom. But the past season has belied that statement with an unprecedented 30,000-50,000 tremors shaking the Antarctic in the past three months, all concentrated in one spot.

South Pole Hit By Thousands of Quakes and Disappearing Ice

Researchers from the University of Chile’s National Seismological Centre reported that all of the small quakes, measuring between .09 and a magnitude of 6 on November 6, were detected in the Bransfield Strait, a body of water about 60 miles wide extending for 300 miles in a northeasterly direction from the peninsula.

Prior to the quakes, scientists noted that the strait was expanding in width by 0.30 inches a year. The tremors have become so prevalent that the strait is now becoming wider at the rate of six inches a year, 20 times faster than before the tremors. The Bransfield Strait contains volcanoes and volcanic areas and several tectonic plates and microplates meet near the strait but scientists are baffled by the recent activity.

“Most of the seismicity is concentrated at the beginning of the sequence, mainly during the month of September, with more than a thousand earthquakes a day,” the Seismological Centre reported.

The region is the focus of many studies investigating the decrease in the ice cap that covers the peninsula. Though many people would like to blame this change entirely on changes in the environment, many volcanoes are buried under thousand meters of ice in Antarctica some scientists have suggested that they may be one of the contributing factors to the disappearing ice. The volcanic activity and shifting ice may also account for the recent seismic rumblings.

Another culprit behind the rumblings may be larger chunks of ice calving, breaking off from ice floes, creating icebergs. This is also known to be detected on seismographs, some at magnitudes of 4.6-5.2, detectable from very far away.

It is also possible that the shaking is being caused by methane vents opening up. Earlier this year, a team of researchers with Oregon State University has confirmed the first active leak of sea-bed methane discovered at McMurdo Sound situated in the Ross Sea. Scientists believe that there is a large amount of methane sealed beneath the ocean floor off the coast of Antarctica.

EARTHQUAKES OUTSIDE OF ISRAEL: PURIFICATION THROUGH DESTRUCTION

Earthquakes outside the Holy Land are prophesied to accompany the end-of-days

explicitly described by the prophets as preparing the world by burning away impurities as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

But Hashem God is the true God, He is the living God, and the everlasting King; at His wrath the earth trembleth, and the nations are not able to abide His indignation. Jeremiah 10:10

This multifaceted natural catastrophe scenario facing that region of the country conforms to the prophet’s description of the period preceding Messiah, which will serve as a process to purify the inhabitants of the earth for the Messianic period to follow.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

Transformation of Poles Responsible for Flood of Noah: Long-Life

The Midrash HaGadol compile by Rabbi David Adani of Yemen in the 14th century related how God brought on the flood in the generation of Noah by displacing two stars in the constellation of Kimah. This caused a shift in the poles of the world; the north became the south, dry land became oceans, oceans dried up, and cold regions became warm. This shift was accompanied by great storms and earthquakes. Israel was exempt from these disturbances.

This pole shift caused the lifespans of mankind to become drastically shorter. The midrashic literature states that this pre-flood orientation of the poles will return in the end-of-days, returning the human lifespan to pre-flood parameters as described in the Bible pertaining to the generations preceding Noah.