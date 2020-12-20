Battered Women’s Shelter opens at place where Abraham entered Israel

The Book of Genesis notes that when Abraham entered Israel, he reached a place called Elon Moreh:
Avram passed through the land as far as the site of Shechem, at the Alon Moreh. The Canaanites were then in the land. (Genesis 12:6)
Those who study the Bible know that Abraham was well known for his hospitality. in an effort to continue that legacy of hospitality, Pinchas Gerber, director of Social Services in the Samaria Regional Council, has opened a battered women’s shelter that provides a safe place for Israeli women who underwent abuse.
