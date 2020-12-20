Netanyahu gets Covid Vaccine on live TV…Or did he?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Israel’s airwaves to become the first head of state to take the controversial coronavirus vaccination made by Pfizer at the Tel Hashomer Hospital on Saturday evening.

Upon getting the shot, Netanyahu invoked the words of famed astronaut Neil Armstrong saying “That was a small jab for man and a giant leap for the health of all of us. May this be successful. Go out and get vaccinated!”

But some medical experts have noticed several irregularities and oddities made by Netanyahu’s private doctor who performed the injection.

For one, against medical protocol, the doctor didn’t wear gloves during the injection. Additionally, Netanyahu didn’t wear a mask when the doctor was injecting him.

But the most strange part was when the doctor held the needle itself while injecting the Prime Minister. Some believe this bizarre technique was a trick to conceal the non-penetration of the needle as he applied pressure to the plunger. Additionally, the plunger was pressed down relatively quickly implying that there was no liquid in the syringe at all.

After he administered the shot, the doctor then violated more medical protocols. One was by swiping the wound of the alleged inoculation with the same swab he used before the injection. The other is when the doctor capped a used needle after the shot was over.