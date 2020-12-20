A Dangerous Rabbinic Pronouncement

If you believe my words are reasonable, then I urge you to share this as widely as you can.

Someone sent me a very disturbing video by a prominent rav in Israel: https://twitter.com/ avitalrachel/status/ 1339583696223891460?s=21

In the clip he mocks those who raise concerns about long-term effects of the vaccines as “absurd” and “unreasonable”. He actually mocks and insults people for being concerned, dismissing with a wave of his holy hand the numerous extremely intelligent medical professionals who have raised these concerns on real scientific grounds.

Then he spooks you about how bad it can be to get coronavirus — which is true in some cases, but he makes it sound like if you don’t take one of these unproven, red-flag-ridden vaccines today, you’re going to get a serious case of coronavirus tomorrow, suffer horribly, and drop dead.

Then he jabs his finger in your face and declares with great intensity: “This is a safe vaccine.”

Then he mocks the “anti-vaxxers” again by saying that even if, in theory, they had “some merit”, since “most experts” and “the establishment” agree that you should take the vaccine, we must blindly follow them according to the Torah.

I am going to try very hard to not be too disrespectful, since this is a prominent and highly regarded rav, but even a child with a bit of Torah education, or anyone with a bit of knowledge about the situation, should realize how utterly specious his words are.

When most of the “experts” are blindly following one another and have not seriously investigated it, it’s not considered a majority. If medical professionals HAVE investigated the vaccines and raised serious concerns, and those concerns are ignored by the establishment, then you can no longer trust the establishment, which has proven itself to be corrupt and untrustworthy in any case.

The Rambam was a doctor. Did he follow the majority, or did he know better?

The voodoo witch doctors were once the majority, too. Did we follow them?

Truth is not determined by a popular vote. Science is also not determined by popular vote, but by honest, independent, unbiased research. It is only such opinions that can be counted. Considering the many thousands of doctors all over the world who have raised serious, legitimate concerns regarding the vaccines, for anyone to dare dismiss them as irrelevant and absurd is medical or rabbinic malpractice.

I said it before, I will say it again. You can choose to take a vaccine at any time, but once you take it, you can never get it out of your body and there is no going back.

Your odds of getting a serious case of coronavirus if you have a healthy immune system and behave responsibly are close to zero. Not zero, but close. The benefits of taking a vaccine now do not improve your situation in any clear or definite way, and there is a serious risk that they will harm you. Therefore, according to the Torah, the proper course of action is “shev v’al ta’aseh” – sit back and don’t take the action.

One should not make a permanent body-altering decision to take this vaccine out of fear or panic. One should only make such a decision calmly, soberly, rationally, and from a place of knowledge. Not because one person says you should trust another person who says you should trust another person.

The governments should be distributing vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and urging people to go outside, get sunlight, exercise, be happy, and build their immune systems. All of that has minimal cost, has guaranteed positive results, and zero downside.

Instead, the governments are locking you down, making you miserable and desperate, frightening you, impoverishing you, and distributing only a vaccine with red flags all over it.

This rabbi’s words are not Torah. They are arrogant, uninformed, and dangerous. If that is “too disrespectful”, so be it. I consider it pikuach nefesh.

You only get one body. Take care of it.