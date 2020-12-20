PA: All Israel is “Our Land Palestine”; All Israelis are Settlers; Israel’s Demise is Certain

PA: All Israel is “our land Palestine” – including Safed, Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa

Israelis living in Haifa, Jaffa, and Be’er Sheva are “settlers”

Palestinians have “natural right” to “fight in Haifa, Jaffa, and Be’er Sheva”

“The occupation (i.e., Israel) is nearing its end”

In two recent broadcasts, the PA reiterated its internal narrative that it tries to hide from the international community: All of Israel is Palestinian land – including Safed, Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa.

Official PA TV host: “From Safed, Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa (i.e., Israeli cities), and from every inch of our land Palestine: “Good morning Jerusalem. A morning of splendor and glory for the capital of our hearts and our state… Many invaders have passed here. They have vanished, and Jerusalem has remained Palestinian, Islamic, and Christian. The occupation is nearing its end. And tomorrow, which is full of hope and freedom, is ours.” [Official PA TV, Good Morning Jerusalem, Dec. 4, 2020]

Moreover, official PA TV facilitated the spreading of the message that all Israelis – even those living in Haifa, Jaffa, and Be’er Sheva – are “settlers”.

Head of the Committee of Relatives of Jerusalem Prisoners Amjad Abu Asab: “When did the prisoners’ movement begin? When did the arrests begin? They began in 1948, not in 1967. We need to shake off the dust, and to say that the fighter who realized his right to fight in Haifa, Jaffa, and Be’er Sheva(i.e., Israeli cities) is a fighter who realized his natural right to his land… Why is the settler sitting in Hebron, Jaffa, and Haifa? We are the true owners of the land. The prisoners’ movement began the struggle from the first moment of the occupation [in 1948], and it has continued and not stopped for a moment. Therefore we must shake off the dust and tell the entire world: Every prisoner in the occupation’s (i.e., Israel’s) prisons is a fighter who defended his religious, historical, and human right.” [Official PA TV, Good Morning Jerusalem, Nov. 6, 2020]

The message that Israel “will come to an end” as happened to past “invaders” has been disseminated for years by the PA. For example, Palestinian Media Watch reported that the following PA music video, portraying Israel as a foreign invader like the Romans, Christians, and British destined to be expelled, has been broadcast hundreds of times on official PA TV stations, from 2012 – 2020.

