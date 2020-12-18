Repaying Holocaust Righteousness: Jewish Foundation to Give $300,000 to Righteous Gentiles

Righteous Among the Nations medals and diplomas displayed at a ceremony in the Polish Senate on 2012 (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Amid the holiday season, the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) is sending more than $300,000 to Christian rescuers of Jews during the Holocaust living in Poland.

The financial assistance includes $2,550 for each of the 110 Polish Righteous Gentiles that JFR supports. The award will go towards the purchase of food and other needed items, such as medications and home-heating fuel, during the Christmas holiday. This marks the largest individual awards that JFR has made in its 30-year history.

It also sent $10,000 to the Anne Frank Fonds in Basel, Switzerland. The grant will enable the Anne Frank Fonds to send needed prescription medication to Polish rescuers. A separate grant of $5,000 was made to the kosher food pantry in Warsaw for the distribution of food parcels to Righteous Gentiles living in Warsaw.

JFR also makes home visits to Holocaust rescuers ahead of the holidays, which will not be possible this season due to coronavirus restrictions.