Israel’s top Rabbis unite to Battle against Politicians pushing Gay Agenda

Leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel have united on Wednesday to sharply criticize the Blue and White political party in the Knesset

Among the rabbis leading the initiative is the Chief Rabbi of Safed Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, head of yeshiva of Beit El Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, and former Chief Rabbi of Hebron Rabbi Dov Lior. Together, they have called the newly formed team the ‘Union of Rabbis who love Torah and the Land of Israel’ reports 0404.

The Blue and White party, which runs both the defense and foreign ministry, has recently passed a law that switches the terms ‘mother’s name’ and ‘father’s name’ on official forms to ‘parent 1’ and ‘parent 2.’ The union has forged among other things, to fight that formality.

According to the Union of Rabbis who loves Torah and the Land of Israel’s doctrine, “the Bible and its Israel-based traditions acknowledge only one familial framework which is: mother, father, and children. If one of those elements is missing, it is incumbent to fill the void. We are calling on the public to safeguard all educational institutions, from kindergarten until adult education for religious people, the traditional family.”

“Do not accept any learning material that degrades the traditional family structure or that legitimizes any other type of family. Lately, several organizations have arisen in Israeli society to attack the traditional family structure that has been recognized by the nation of Israel for generations. Some of them operate publicly but others act Indirectly and covertly to grant legitimacy to alternative families that aren’t worthy of the title ‘family’ and aren’t accepted in Israeli tradition. We are turning to public servants to act with all their power to encourage and strengthen family values in the Israeli public.”