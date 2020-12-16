High Court to Live Stream Next Week’s Controversial Hearing on Nation-State Law

The High Court of Justice will live stream next week’s controversial hearing on the Nation-State Law following a request from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, Maariv reported.

The Nation-State Law is one of Israel’s 14 Basic Laws that have super-legal status and serve as Israel’s de facto constitution.

Despite the law’s quasi-constitutional status, the High Court will be convening on Tuesday to discuss its legitimacy – the first time the Court has ever considered striking down a Basic Law.

The court’s decision has drawn ire from Zionist groups including Im Tirtzu, a leading critic of the court’s judicial activism, which sent the letter to Chief Justice Esther Hayut demanding that the hearing be live streamed.

In his letter, Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg emphasized that “the decision to hold the hearing in and of itself is a serious violation of Israel’s foundation as a Jewish and democratic state.”

“The hearing is a serious violation of the separation of powers and the authority of our elected officials,” Peleg added.

The High Court has faced sharp criticism from both sides of the political aisle over its judicial activism. Former justice ministers Haim Ramon (Kadima) and Daniel Friedmann (Shinui) have been among the high-profile left-wing personalities to criticize the High Court.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit criticized the High Court’s decision to convene the hearing on the Nation-State Law.