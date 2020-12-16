Biden holds Rally for guy who called Jesus a ‘Poor Palestinian Prophet’

Former Vice President Joe Biden, held a parking lot rally for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Raphael Warnock, is a senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and a Democrat, should represent them in the Senate. In a video of one of his sermons posted on November 15, he refers to Jesus as a “Palestinian prophet”:’ The rally took place at a warehouse where scenes from the “Hunger Games” movie was filmed.

WARNOCK: LOVES POPE, MARXISTS, AND THE “PALESTINIAN PROPHET”

“I love this pope. I’m not a Marxist but a know a few Marxists and they’re pretty good people,” Warnock was seen saying in a video excerpt of one of his sermons. “So hard to discover, to hear an authentic vision and voice, of authentic spirituality that gives voice to the least of these and when it shows up people describe it as some strange ideology rather than the vision of that poor Palestinian prophet who said that the spirit of the Lord is on me.”’

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a "poor Palestinian prophet."

It is unusual for a Christian to make such a claim and many Christians took offense at Warnock’s statement. WND, a Christian news site, stated that according to Christianity, Jesus was the Messiah and not merely a prophet, as Warnock claimed. The pastor’s claim, is, in fact, an iteration of Muslim theology which holds that Jesus, or Issa as he is called in Arabic, was a prophet of Mohammad.

In this absurd declaration, Warnock is, intentionally or not, adopting the credo of Yasser Arafat’s adviser Hanan Ashrawi, a Christian, who said in an interview to the Washington Jewish Week on February 22, 2001, that “Jesus was a Palestinian.”