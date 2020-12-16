Head of WHO could be Tried For Genocide

Brussels, Belgium. 12th Sep. 2019. Press conference by Commissioner Vytenis ANDRIUKAITIS and the Director-General of the WHO Tedros ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, on occasion of the Global Vaccination Summit (Shutterstock)

The leader of the WHO stands credibly accused by at least two prominent figures of aiding a violent Marxist party in his home country of Ethiopia. Despite the part contributing millions of dollars in his successful bid to run the UN organization, Tedros denies the allegations.

Steinman: Tedros Oversaw Attempt at Genocide

David Steinman, an economist nominated for the Nobel Prize last year, lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court accusing Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the UN’s World Health Organization, of genocide. In his charge, Steinman claims that Tedros, as he is referred to in the media, was one of three officials in control of the Ethiopian security services from 2013 to 2015.

Steinman’s accusation at the ICC claims that Tedros “was a crucial decision-maker in relation to security service actions that included killing, arbitrarily detaining and torturing Ethiopians”.

Tedros is an Ethiopian biologist, public health researcher and government official who has served as Director-General of the WHO since 2017. He is the first WHO director-general who is neither a physician nor an epidemiologist.

Steinman cited a 2016 US government report on human rights in Ethiopia that stating that the “civilian authorities at times did not maintain control over the security forces, and local police in rural areas and local militias sometimes acted independently”.

Steinman added that the US report cited “other documented crimes”. Steinman accused Tedros of being involved in the “intimidation of opposition candidates and supporters”, including “arbitrary arrest . . . and lengthy pre-trial detention”.

The complaint also alleged that Tedros oversaw the “killing, and causing serious bodily and mental harm to, members of the Amhara, Konso, Oromo and Somali tribes with intent to destroy those tribes in whole or in part”.

Steinman claimed that Tedros “co-led” Ethiopia’s government for four years during which time, the regime “was marked by widespread or systematic crimes against humanity by subordinates”.

UN Has Never Tried Its Own Officials

The ICC prosecutors at The Hague court are considering the merits of the cases. If they choose to pursue prosecution, it would be the first time the ICC tries a senior UN figure. Diplomats in Geneva told Reuters that lacking evidence supporting the claims, the ICC would likely not pursue the matter.

Steinman is a former consultant to the US National Security Council. He is closely connected to the issues having served as a senior foreign adviser to Ethiopia’s democracy movement for 27 years until its victory in 2018 under Abiy Ahmed Ali, the current prime minister.

Trump Severs Ties With WHO Over Ties to Communist China

In September, President Trump announced the United States would leave the WHO in July 2021due to its mishandling of the pandemic and other health crises. He also accused the organization and Tedros specifically of failing to be independent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The president’s accusation was supported by a US House Foreign Affairs Committee report that same month claiming the WHO helped the CCP to intentionally destroy evidence of the initial outbreak of COVID-19 while keeping essential goods in the country by nationalizing supply chains.

“From the early stages of the outbreak, the WHO, under Director-General Tedros’ leadership, parroted and upheld as inviolable truth, statements from the CCP,” the report stated.

Tedros Accused of Buying Arms for Marxist Rebels in Current Ethiopian Civil War

The recent accusation comes one month after Ethiopia’s current army chief of staff General Birhanu Jula accused Tedros of working to acquire weapons for the forces fighting the government in the Tigray region.

“He himself is a member of that group and he is a criminal,” Jula said on Ethiopian television, claiming that Tedros was part of the TPLF central committee. Tedros, who is ethnically Tigrayan, denied the allegations.

The current TPLF rebellion has been carried out for one month, leaving hundreds dead and forcing thousands to flee to neighboring Sudan.

Tedros denied the accusations.

My statement on the situation in #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/WsFrbMzKj4 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 19, 2020

Tedros was Ethiopia’s health minister from 2005 to 2012 and its foreign minister until 2016 under the government led by Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF), a far-left Marxist party. Tedros’s candidacy for the position at the WHO was vigorously opposed by several Ethiopian parties, due to his career in the TPLF. The TPLF At the head of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), the TPLF ruled the country from 1989 to 2018. provided millions of dollars in financial support for Tedros’s candidacy in the WHO.