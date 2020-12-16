16 Dec, 2020
Corona Czar: Israel powerless to stop mass Muslim gatherings on Temple Mount

Dec 16, 2020

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

Thousands of Muslims pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount during the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, June 26, 2015. (Photo: Suliman Khader/Flash90)

Israel’s Covid czar Nachman Ash has admitted that Israel has no way to enforce the corona regulations on the Temple Mount – a Jewish Holy site where tens of thousands of Muslims gather every Friday to pray, according to reports by the Kan public broadcaster on Sunday.

“There is no solution,” Ash was quoted saying while in a closed-door meeting on the matter. The statement followed Friday’s prayer at the holy site which attracted roughly 18,000 Muslims.

