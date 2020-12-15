Hanukkah: Menorah “from Arch of Titus” tries to make “Return” to Temple Mount [Watch]

An activist from Students of the Temple Mount confront police at the entrance to the Temple Mount (Students of the Temple Mount)

Jewish Israeli activists from Students of the Temple Mount approached the holy site with a regulation-size Menorah to it’s original “home” – the Temple Mount. The attempted “return” was upended by the Israeli police who stopped the activists at the entrance.

Although it met many of the specifications of the Menorah as described in the Bible, this one was not the original Item that was sacked from the Second Temple by the Romans. However, that didn’t stop the activists from claiming that it was “from the Arch of Titus.” But the police seemed unphased.

A group of Jewish Israeli Temple Mount activists tried to bring a menorah onto the Temple Mount to light it in the place where the Holy Temple once stood. They claimed that they were “returning” the Menorah to it’s place.

In the below video, one of the activists can be heard reading off a list of specifications for the Menorah in the temple including seven flower-shaped lampstands as written in the book of Numbers:

Speak to Aharon and say to him, “When you mount the lamps, let the seven lamps give light at the front of the menorah.” (Numbers 8:2)

The group, who call themselves ‘Students of the Mount’, brought the life-size menorah to the entrance of the Temple Mount where they were confronted by the police. The police would not allow them to light it in that location as was done on the Temple mount by the Maccabees 2,000 years ago at this time – the reason why Hanukkah is celebrated.