Delegates from the UAE light Menorah Opposite Temple Mount

Lighting up the #Chanukah candle at The western wall in #Jerusalem 🕎😇🇦🇪🇮🇱

إضاءة شمعة الحانوكا في حائط المبكى في #أورشليم القدس @amjadt25 @sharakango pic.twitter.com/Wya5Of5Xlq — Majid Al Sarrah 🇦🇪 מאג’ד אלסראח (@DrAlsarrah) December 14, 2020

Majid Al Sarrah, a Legal Adviser and expert in Public Policy from the United Arab Emirates, was among one of several Emirates honored with lighting the Menorah at the Western Wall Monday night with (Sephardi) Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem.Shlomo Amar. Monday evening was the fifth (of 8) night of Chanukkah.

What an amazing feeling to be part of this amazing historical event… Hanukkia lighting event from Kotel, Jerusalem with the Rabbi Shlomo Amar Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem. Thank you @sharakango for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/IXs3u9RnXC — Thoufeek Zakriya (@thoufeekzak) December 15, 2020

The event was made possible by Sharaka, an organization founded by social activists from both countries in the aftermath of the peace agreement.

Following President Trump’s Abraham Accords, the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has flourished. And although Emirates face harassment by fellow Muslims when praying on the Temple Mount, Al Sarrah called it a “pleasure.”