15 Dec, 2020
Delegates from the UAE light Menorah Opposite Temple Mount

Dec 15, 2020

Six branches shall issue from its sides; three branches from one side of the menorah and three branches from the other side of the menorah. Exodus 25:32 (The Israel BibleTM)

Majid Al Sarrah, a Legal Adviser and expert in Public Policy from the United Arab Emirates, was among one of several Emirates honored with lighting the Menorah at the Western Wall Monday night with (Sephardi) Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem.Shlomo Amar. Monday evening was the fifth (of 8) night of Chanukkah.

The event was made possible by Sharaka, an organization founded by social activists from both countries in the aftermath of the peace agreement.

Following President Trump’s Abraham Accords, the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has flourished. And although Emirates face harassment by fellow Muslims when praying on the Temple Mount, Al Sarrah called it a “pleasure.”

 

