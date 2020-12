A group of Jewish Israeli Temple Mount activists tried to bring a menorah onto the Temple Mount to light it in the place where the Holy Temple once stood.

The group, who call themselves ‘Students of the Mount’, brought the life-size menorah to the entrance of the Temple Mount where they were confronted by the police. The police would not allow them to rededicate the Temple mount by lighting the menorah as the Maccabees did 2,000 years ago at this time – which is why Hanukkah is celebrated.