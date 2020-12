Ambassador of Bahrain to Washington H.E. Abdulla R. Al Khalifa and the Ambassador of the UAE H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba joined the Israeli Embassy in the US to light Hanukkah candles. Al Otaiba actually lit Hanukkah candles on his own Menorah for the entire world to witness.

The holiday celebrates not only the Jewish conquest of Judea and Samaria but also the rededication of the Holy Temple.