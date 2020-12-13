According to the Bible, Should we take the Covid Vaccine? Rabbis weigh in

As the governments of several countries prepare to begin mass vaccinations, concerns about the safety of the procedure rise. A Pew Research poll in September revealed a deep divide with about half (51%) of the respondents saying they would get probably get vaccinated and almost as many (49%) saying they would probably not. When such indecision is so widespread concerning such a serious issue, it is helpful to refer to rabbinic authorities for advice and guidance.

Rabbi Pinchas Levin: “Sin to Insert Toxins Into Body”

Rabbi Pinchas Levin, a prominent rabbinic scholar, recently published his Halachic (Torah law) opinion concerning the recently available vaccine against COVID-19:

“To all who adhere to guidance from HaShem,” Rabbi Levin wrote. “In the near future, our Government agencies will authorize the usage of a vaccine for the coronavirus. Our entire Government believes this is a good thing. The only argument is if they will make the vaccine mandatory for the entire population or voluntary.”

“We hereby inform you that this belief is contrary to the instructions of our Torah from HaShem.

Every vaccine is inherently sinful as they all cause damage to our bodies and we transgress the prohibition of protecting the health of our bodies.”

The rabbi cited Deuteronomy 4:15 which states:

For your own sake, therefore, be most careful—since you saw no shape when Hashem your God spoke to you at Horeb out of the fire. (Deuteronomy 4:15)

The first words in this verse in Hebrew are וְנִשְׁמַרְתֶּם מְאֹד לְנַפְשֹׁתֵיכֶם (v’nishmartem me’od l’nafshotechem) which literally mean “and you should protect yourselves very much.” This can be understood as a Torah mandate to guard one’s health.

“The only time a vaccine is permitted and maybe even obligated is if it’s necessary to prevent an illness to the person, and not to possibly prevent it from spreading to others,” Rabbi Levin wrote. “There are many vaccines that some Torah authorities have concluded to fall into these categories. However, in the case of the coronavirus vaccine the prohibition is absolute according to all opinions. There is no room for leniency.”

The rabbi delineated two distinct reasons for ruling against taking the vaccine:

1) There is no need for a vaccine. There are many ways to prevent and cure this virus naturally or with safe medications and vitamins.

2) The virus is not dangerous for the overwhelming majority of the population. For them, the sin of inserting toxins into the body remains. For the minority of high-risk patients who would otherwise be permitted to do a damaging procedure to possibly save their lives, there is no safe vaccine, as the trials to prove the vaccine to be safe are only being done on healthy people.

Rabbi Eliyahu: “Speaking Against Doctors is Slander of the Worst Kind”

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, posted on Facebook his Halachic opinion that people should get vaccinated:

“This is a very serious issue and many lives depend on it,” Rabbi Eliyahu said in a Hebrew-language video. The rabbi explained that he referred to the Shulchan Aruch, the code of Jewish law authored in Tsfat by Joseph Karo in 1563. “The answer is very clear, and I consulted with other rabbis on this. The corona is a disease which we have to be careful of.”

“It is true that this is not like previous pandemics in which tens or hundreds of millions died. We are in a better situation thanks to doctors and other medical professionals who endanger their own lives in order to aid the public. To speak against their efforts, to suggest that there are conspiracies is slander of the worst sort. To speak against the vaccines which they developed at great personal cost and risk is slanderous.”

“It is unquestionably a mitzvah (Torah commandment) to protect your life as the Torah states and to get vaccinated.”

Many people questioned the rabbi’s ruling, to which he responded:

“A lot of people approached me following my call to use vaccines and told me about the risk of vaccines in general and the risk of the coronavirus vaccine. I listened to them closely. They brought me a lot of material to read about the risk of vaccines. I read about people who died after getting the vaccine. I read about people who got sick after vaccines,” the rabbi wrote.

“After all this, I tell everyone to take vaccines. Those harmed by vaccines are very few and it is not at all certain that they died because of the vaccine. On the other hand, most people are cured and live thanks to vaccines and health systems.”

“Thanks to drugs, vaccines and health systems, humans have extended life expectancy from 40-50 years to 70-80 years on average. Thanks to vaccines, many lives of children have been saved. At one time, 40% of children died by the age of five. Today less than one percent of children die by age five. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the health systems that save lives. We must not speak badly of them. We must not hear anyone who tells us how bad they are and how malicious their intentions are toward us.”

“Medicine and vaccines prove themselves. All those who speak badly about them – have not proven themselves in saving lives. Therefore the halakha (Jewish law) says that you trust vaccines, you trust drugs. You trust the health systems. You do not hear at all people who scare and encourage not to get vaccinated. They are playing with the lives of others, and perhaps also their own lives,” Rabbi Eliyahu concluded.

Rabbi Halperin: “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Yes!”

Rabbi Moshe Avraham Halperin of the Machon Mada’i Technology Al Pi Halacha (the Institute for Science and Technology According to Jewish Law) is a recognized authority on medical ethics.

“Simply put, my opinion is that according to Halacha, people should get vaccinated,” Rabbi Halperin told Israel365 News. “In this issue, the dangers must be weighed against each other: what is the danger of taking the vaccine compared to not taking the vaccine. Currently, the authorities have reported very minimal dangers and the side effects are minimum. There is a great chance of being infected. Therefore, even though it is halachically forbidden to actively do something which endangers your life, but since the chance of this happening from a vaccine is minimal, it is permitted to be vaccinated. And since the benefit may be saving your life, it is even recommended.”

In a social context, there are populations that are at a greater risk from being infected with a much higher risk if they are infected. In these cases, it is certainly preferable they get vaccinated. If a person is from a population that is not at risk, he could reason that since the danger is less, he does not need to be vaccinated and it might even be preferable not to take the risk. But the issue is that with this disease, there is a great risk of infecting others even without knowing that you are infected. For this reason, the minimal risk of getting vaccinated is justified in order to save someone else’s life.”

“If it is true that an unvaccinated person can endanger the public and if it is true that there is no danger in getting vaccinated, then the public, that is the government in a democracy, can force or demand that everyone be vaccinated. Religion in general and Judaism in particular highlights how our physical and spritual well-being is intermingled. We are dependent upon and responsible for each other. This vaccine is the modern-day answer to Cain’s question of, “Am I my brother’s keeper.”

“The answer to this question weighs the freedom of the individual over the needs of others,” Rabbi Halperin concluded.