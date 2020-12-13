‘Palestinians’ can’t Explain why the Quran calls for Jews to Return to Israel

Many people don’t know it, but the Quran, in verse 17:104, says: ‘The Children of Israel will be gathered together from different nations and will dwell securely in the Promised Land, and this will happen when the promise of the hereafter ( day of resurrection) will be near.’

So if that is written in their holy book, shouldn’t Muslims calling themselves ‘Palestinians’ accept the State of Israel as the fulfillment of that prophecy?

That’s precisely the question that Canadian/Israeli scholar Corey Gil-Shuster, is the director at International Program in Conflict Resolution and Mediation in Tel Aviv University. Gil-Shuster launched the ‘Ask an Israeli/Ask a Palestinian Project’ on YouTube. He asks random Palestinians and Israelis to answer viewer’s questions. The project’s goal is to create a better understanding of the conflict from the people’s perspective.