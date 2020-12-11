Trump’s Hanukkah Gift to Israel: Peace With Morocco

Morocco has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, announced U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations—a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” tweeted Trump.

The agreement is part of a deal in which the United States will recognize the disputed territory of Western Sahara as part of Morocco, becoming the only Western country to do so.

The deal also includes agreeing to allow overflights and also direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told Reuters, “They are going reopen their liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv immediately with the intention to open embassies. And they are going to promote economic cooperation between Israeli and Moroccan companies.”

The development makes Morocco the fourth Arab country this year to recognize the Jewish state after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. These nations follow in the wake of Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.